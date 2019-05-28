HEFLIN — A 15-month effort came to a fitting conclusion here Tuesday night as the City Council recognized those who made the Pinhoti Heflin Spur trail a reality.
Recognized by the U.S. Forest Service, the Heflin trail is an official trail which connects the nearby Pinhoti trail to downtown Heflin at City Hall.
Heflin Mayor Rudy Rooks read a proclamation which encouraged all residents to show their support by making Heflin “Alabama’s friendliest trail town.”
Adam Dasinger, principal of Pleasant Grove Elementary School, and avid outdoorsman Mark Truett spearheaded the effort to make some old logging roads and forest roads into an official trail.
Brian Rushing, Director of Economic Development Initiatives from the University of Alabama Center for Economic Development, was at the meeting to present Dasinger his own award. Dasinger won the outstanding trail leadership award from the American Trails Association’s International Trails Symposium held four weeks ago — Rushing picked up the award for Dasinger at that time.
Rushing said Heflin has “become the poster child now for what a trail town should be like.”
“We are grateful to Adam, the State of Alabama is grateful to Adam and to your team with all the efforts you have undertaken and have been successful in,” Rushing said.
Dasinger was pleased to receive the award but gave credit to everyone who had a part in the effort.
“It takes everybody, we’ve already talked about that, if it wasn’t for most of the people in this room helping out this wouldn't have been nearly as successful as it is now, it’s a shared award most definitely,” Dasinger said.
Dasinger said that he was grateful that the city was so friendly to the hikers and since February more than 50 people have made the hike to City Hall on the spur trail, most posing with the mayor by the large Heflin Spur trailhead sign.
Heflin City Clerk Shane Smith said that other towns have expressed an interest in what Heflin has done “and we’ve told them, ‘If you're not all on board it’s not going to work.’”
Before the meeting ended the mayor announced that June Jams — a series of live music shows — will be held every Thursday in June at the city’s amphitheater beginning at 6 p.m.
The city will have a work session next Tuesday night, June 4, and meetings on June 11 and June 25.