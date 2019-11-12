HEFLIN — The Heflin City Council voted Tuesday night to approve an incentive for the new Love’s Travel Stops & Country Stores.
Love’s plans to build a new travel center at exit 205 on interstate 20 in Heflin. The council had previously talked about creating the incentive.
The resolution, which passed unanimously, allows one and one half cents of the two-cent city diesel fuel tax to go back to Love’s for twenty years or $2.66 million, whichever comes first.
A public hearing about the resolution was held before the meeting but no one spoke up.
The council also approved two resolutions to help make up for city employees not receiving a raise for the current fiscal year.
The first resolution allows for a one-time pay raise which will cost $3,400. The other measure was to approve a vacation buy-back where city employees can essentially cash in unused vacation time. The amount allotted for the buy-back is $11,000, which is the amount the city is saving each month by not rehiring certain employees.
Heflin Mayor Rudy Rooks said employees can choose not to participate in buy-back.
The council went into executive session after the business of the meeting was to discuss the “good name and character” of an individual.
The next council meeting will be on Nov. 26 at 5:30 p.m. After the meeting the Christmas tree lighting will be held at 6:30 p.m.
City offices and buildings will be closed Nov. 28 and 29 for Thanksgiving.