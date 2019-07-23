HEFLIN — In a brief meeting Tuesday night the Heflin City Council unanimously approved a lease agreement modification for a local internet provider.
Gigafy is leasing a building from the city for five years but now has the option to purchase the property for $20,000 after three years, according to Heflin Mayor Rudy Rooks.
Heflin City Clerk Shane Smith said the company does not pay a dollar amount per month to the city because it provides a service to the community by providing broadband internet.
Gigafy, an Austrailian broadband company, partnered with Heflin’s Pioneer Broadband Networks earlier this year to offer internet via fiber optic cables to Heflin residents.
The mayor reminded the council that the annual Cleburne County Fair will be held at the fairgrounds August 7-10. The fairgrounds are located at the intersection of County Road 46 and Interstate 20 at Exit 205 on Spirit Drive in Heflin.
The mayor said the City Council meeting dates for August are:
— August 6 work session
— August 13 council meeting
— August 27 council meeting