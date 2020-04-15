Heflin City Council learns of budget’s good condition

HEFLIN — Despite the current COVID-19 pandemic, the city of Heflin’s budget is in very good shape, according to what the Heflin City Council learned at a six-month budget review during a City Council meeting Tuesday night.
Heflin Mayor Rudy Rooks and City Clerk Kim Stone presented the review, which showed that the city is $328,000 in the black but the effect of the economic slowdown can’t be calculated yet.
“Overall I think we are in great shape. I’m going to try to put a percentage together of how bad this COVID-19 is going to affect us,” the mayor said. “I know we are going to be hurting with our sales tax, no doubt.”
Besides an anticipated decline in sales tax that will be known later this month, other decreases in city revenue include the loss of renting out city buildings and recreation revenue.
Rooks said that some of the losses of renting out city buildings will be offset by the cutoff of utilities at those facilities — the arts center and the armory — until the pandemic is over.
Rooks said that the concession sales from the cancellation of youth baseball is another unanticipated loss from the pandemic. The city also had to cancel two large youth football events in the fall due to rainouts which also affected concession sales the city usually takes in.
Rooks hopes the city can salvage some of the baseball season in June or July if approved by Dixie Youth Baseball which is the league the city competes in.
One other budget shortfall was the decline in property tax revenues according to Rooks. The mayor said it is $50,000 shy of what it was projected to be for this time. Rooks told the council he had spoken with Joyce Fuller, Cleburne County Revenue Commissioner, and she told him that more people are using the homestead exemption to lower their property taxes.
The council also discussed the federal stimulus package and how it will not help cities the size of Heflin.
“Basically small municipalities of less than 500,000 people, there’s nothing out there for us right now,” Stone said.
Before the formal meeting the council held a brief work session and discussed a temporary policy to grant city employees time off when they have child care issues during the pandemic. The days off will be offset from the employees sick leave and annual leave.
The mayor said that no city employees will be laid off or furloughed due to the fallout from the pandemic.
In other business, the council discussed surplusing a dog kennel the police department wants to give to the Clay County Sheriff's Office. Rooks said the city has no investment in the kennel because it was given to the city in the past.
The next council meeting will be April 28 at 5:30 p.m.