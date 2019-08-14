HEFLIN — It was a night of proclamations and tidings of joy at the Heflin City Council meeting Tuesday.
The meeting had previously been moved to the gym at the Heflin Recreation Center to accommodate a larger than usual crowd as the council honored the Heflin Parks and Recreation program’s AAA all-star baseball team.
In July the Heflin AAA baseball team came in third place in Division 2 at the Dixie Youth state championships in Tuscaloosa and also won the sportsmanship trophy.
Nathan Shubert, the team’s coach, said his 12-member baseball team was “scrappy” as they won their first three games but lost the final two games.
“Every game we played we started behind. We had a very good bunch that did not know how to quit. They were very competitive from start to finish,” Shubert said.
State Sen. Randy Price, R-Opelika, was at the meeting and congratulated the team.
“Not only did you make a lot of mommies, daddies, grandmas and granddads happy you accomplished something,” Price said.
Heflin Mayor Rudy Rooks read the proclamation and commended the kids on their effort.
“The City of Heflin is very proud of you,” Rooks said.
Another proclamation was read by Heflin City Clerk Shane Smith, proclaiming Sept. 8 as Lissencephaly Awareness Day in the City of Heflin.
Lissencephaly is a very rare congenital birth defect according to Cindy Beam, who brought her son, Patrick, 28, to the meeting. The young man has the disease which afflicts only 1000 people in the U.S.
Rooks posed with Patrick’s family for photographs after the proclamation was read.
Luke Bowman presented a check to the city for $10,000 from an annual fundraiser to benefit the Heflin Parks and Recreation ball fields.
The money was raised from the Third Annual “Noodle” golf tournament which honors Heflin native Jordan “Noodle” Perry, who died in an auto accident several years ago.
Rooks said that $30,000 has been raised in the last three years and it’s been beneficial to help maintain the fields.