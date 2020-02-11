Heflin City Council honors Cleburne cheerleaders

HEFLIN — The entire Cleburne County cheerleader squad was in attendance at the Heflin City Council meeting Tuesday night to be recognized for a recent state championship.
The council held its meeting at the Heflin armory to accommodate the parents, more than 20 cheerleaders, coaches and others.
Heflin Mayor Rudy Rooks said he was very proud of the team for winning the first state championship that Cleburne County High School has ever won.
“I just want to tell you how honored we are to have you in this position tonight,” said Rooks.
The mayor read the proclamation and each cheerleader was given a copy of the proclamation.
“It shows great teamwork, it shows great effort,” Rooks said.
Valencia Russell, the team’s coach, stood next to the team as members stood in a line in front of the council.
“It feels so amazing just for them to be behind us and support us all the time, it just means the world to us, we really appreciate them,” said Russell.
Ashley Smith, a sophomore cheerleader, said it means a lot to win the first state championship at the school.
“I just think it’s really cool and that we can bring so much pride and represent our county so well,” said Smith.
In other business the council unanimously voted to appoint Kim Stone, Heflin city clerk, to handle all of the upcoming mayoral election duties.
After the meeting refreshments including cupcakes adorned in the school’s colors were served.