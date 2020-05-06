Heflin City Council hears of unemployment jump

HEFLIN — Tanya Maloney, Heflin’s economic developer, told the Heflin City Council during a work session Tuesday night about how the COVID-19 pandemic has affected the county’s employment rate.
Maloney said that 755 people have filed for unemployment in Cleburne County, which translates to an unemployment rate of 13 percent.
“That’s not necessarily folks that aren't going back to work, they’ve been furloughed,” said Maloney.
Maloney was optimistic that the unemployment numbers will go down.
According to the Alabama Department of Labor, Cleburne County had an average 3.2 percent unemployment rate for the first three months of 2020.
Maloney said the Cleburne County Industrial Board, the Cleburne County Chamber of Commerce and Heflin Main Street have been having video conference calls talking with the Community Foundation about how to best help business.
Maloney said that businesses do not need extra money right now but will need it down the road when they reopen and things are getting back to normal.
“What we’re talking about is establishing a fund with some of our money we get from the county and having that as a response pool,” said Maloney.
Maloney said that businesses are not being penalized for not paying their power bill or sales tax but those bills will have to be paid months down the road.
Maloney said the available fund will help businesses pay those overdue amounts.
“We’re looking at that, nothing is off the table,” said Maloney.
The council also discussed a one-half cent sales tax from the diesel fuel tax at the new Love’s travel center to fund the industrial board.
Rudy Rooks, Heflin’s mayor, wants the council to vote on the resolution later this month.
“We’re just trying to develop some way to have them a solid funding stream where we would not have to take money out of the general fund,” said Rooks.
Rooks said it would be a simple way to fund the industrial board.
The council members were generally in favor of the potential resolution except for Shannon Roberts, who wanted more time to consider the measure.
“I’m not going to commit to it right now,” Roberts said.
Roberts said he wants to get some input from his constituents about the funding resolution.
Rooks said that the city may be hiring some part-time seasonal workers to help clean up the city.
“Folks are throwing mattresses out and it’s getting atrocious,” Rooks said.
Rooks said the minimum-wage jobs will have no benefits and would be a good fit for high school kids needing work.
The council also discussed applying for grants to improve the area around the new assisted living facility and to install sidewalks in another part of the city.
The city’s share of both matching grants would be $195,000 if they are awarded to the city.