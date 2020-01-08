Heflin City Council gets good budget news

HEFLIN — The Heflin City Council reviewed the city’s first quarter budget figures Tuesday night during a work session and the results were better than anticipated.
Mayor Rudy Rooks was pleased at the figures that city clerk Kim Stone presented to the council.
“I feel great about it,” Rooks said after the meeting. “Our income is coming in as projected and our expenses are coming in lower than what we budgeted for.”
Late last year the city had a budget shortfall forcing the municipality to borrow $200,000.
“So I really feel good about our budget and of course it’s just in our first quarter but I think the city is back on solid footing and everything is going good,” Rooks said.
Rooks said the $200,000 loan has been paid back in full.
In other matters at the work session, the council considered passing an ordinance lowering the speed limit on Davidson Road from 40 mph to 30 mph due to extra traffic on the road due to the closure of the Alabama 46 bridge. Motorists have been using the road to get from Highway 46 to U.S. 78 to get to Heflin and other points.
Heflin Police Chief A.J. Benefield said that traffic has increased “tenfold” on the route since the bridge on Alabama 46 was closed last month.
Councilman Clint “Shag” Austin said there is a hill known as Norton Hill on the road that is precarious for motorists.
The council will vote next week at its regular meeting to set a public hearing date for a beer and wine license for a new Heflin business. Sparkle Mart will open later this month on Almon Street in the building formerly known as Becwayne’s Foodland. The date of the public hearing is tentatively set for January 28 at City Hall.
Tanya Maloney, Heflin’s economic developer, said she toured the new assisted living facility Carillon Oaks on Monday. The facility is not open yet, but Maloney said that the facility, housed in the old Cleburne County High School, has been getting lots of signups.
The council also discussed an event which will be held at the Heflin armory next month. The event’s name, Artgasm Expo, has some residents voicing concerns to Councilman Shannon Roberts.
No one knew exactly what would be taking place during the event for which the armory has been rented, to a group calling itself Poetic Empowerment.
The Facebook page for the event said the event would be “a special stimulating event of poetry, music, singing and comedy.”
The mayor said there are concerns in the community about the armory being rented to something “that may not line up with our moral standards for our community.”
“We will examine our policy to see where we stand on that, if we need to tweak it or rewrite some policy on that, that would protect our tenants without being discriminatory,” said Rooks.