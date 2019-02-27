HEFLIN — Pep, energy and good cheer were in abundance Tuesday evening as the Heflin City Council recognized the varsity and junior high cheerleaders for their recent achievements at the National High School Cheerleading Championships in Orlando, Fla.
The council held its second monthly meeting at the Heflin Recreation Center gym to accommodate 25 Cleburne County cheerleaders, parents, coaches and others.
Before Heflin Mayor Rudy Rooks read the proclamation he thanked the cheerleaders for their efforts.
“I want to say, ladies, how proud myself and this council is of you for taking your talents outside of our borders and heading down south and really knocked it out of the park,” Rooks said.
“I commend you for the hard work,” the mayor said.
According to the proclamation the mayor read, the 2018-19 Junior High Cheerleaders place 11th in game day competition semi-finals and 13th in full floor semi-finals with 36 teams in the competition, which was held earlier this month in the Florida city.
The varsity squad placed 10th in game-day competition finals with 24 teams competing.
The proclamation also highlighted the 2019 Varsity Brand School Spirit Award which was recently awarded to the varsity cheerleaders.
Every cheerleader was recognized and after the meeting was adjourned refreshments were provided for everyone in attendance.
Kelly Payton, the varsity cheerleaders’ coach, sat in the middle of a pack of cheerleaders and said she and her squad were happy to be recognized.
“It’s amazing, we’re still on a high from it, we’re so excited, I’m so proud of these girls,” Payton said.
Cheerleader Ashley Smith,15, said the best part of the trip for her was to spend time with her fellow cheerleaders because it was “so much fun.”
“It’s really, really cool because it’s like a first-time experience for some of us, like me,” Smith said.
The council also unanimously approved a resolution to spend $3,599 from the Alabama Trust Fund to install an automatic key entry security gate for the street department. The total cost of the gate is $8,460, the difference to be paid by an insurance claim, according to Heflin City Clerk Shane Smith.