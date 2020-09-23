Heflin City Council approves annual budget

HEFLIN — The Heflin City Council voted to approve its fiscal 2021 budget, a document Heflin Mayor Rudy Rooks termed balanced.
Rooks said the total budgeted expenses for the city is $3,563,726 and the total projected income is $3,576,364 which leaves a buffer of $12,638.
During a lengthy work session before the Tuesday night meeting, the council hammered out appropriations for the various nonprofits and organizations that requested money from the city.
The budget includes hiring an employee for the street department, an expense that Councilman Shannon Roberts wanted to delay.
“I don’t want to make any hires for the next two months,” Roberts said. He said the incoming council could then decide if that position is necessary; Rooks will be replaced by mayor-elect Robby Brown in November.
Rooks was at odds with Roberts over his request to nix budgeting the position.
“I tell you Shannon, I don’t know what it takes to make you believe that I love this city and I’m not going to leave us in bad shape, I’ve given you a good budget, I’ve only put one hire in there, two part times, the numbers are there in front of you,” said Rooks. “I don’t know what else to do.”
Rooks said the city came out of a mess last year but ended up saving money.
“We’ve saved $388,000 from what we had budgeted to spend to what we actually spent,” said Rooks.
“I owe it to these department heads, they’re the ones that did it, they were the ones understaffed,underequipped, give them a little credit,” said Rooks, who directed his comments toward Roberts.
Mayor-elect Brown, who attended the meeting, was allowed to speak about the hiring of the street department employee that’s in the budget.
“My intention is once I get in there and work with you, I want to work with you and see what you need. You may need more than one employee, you may need two, just to evaluate that. How did you come up with needing another employee would be my question,” said Brown.
The council debated appropriations to Heflin Main Street, the Cleburne County Chamber of Commerce and the library. The council agreed to give each one $10,000 divided across the four quarters of the fiscal year.
Roberts wanted the council to hold off on the appropriations and let the incoming mayor and council decide.
Rooks said that last year the council did not dole out any monies in appropriations; the budget passed with the appropriations intact.
The council will hold a work session on Oct. 6 and a council meeting on Oct. 13 at City Hall.