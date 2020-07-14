Heflin City Council appoints backup election managers

HEFLIN — In a brief meeting Tuesday night the Heflin City Council voted unanimously to appoint backup absentee election managers for the upcoming municipal election on Aug. 25.
Kim Stone, Heflin city clerk, is the election manager but to err on the side of least regret two other city employees, Emily Brown and Tanya Maloney, were named as absentee election managers in case of any unforeseen COVID-19 related issues that might prohibit Stone from carrying out her duties. (“Absentee” in this usage is not specifically related to absentee ballots.)
COVID-19 cases are on the rise in Cleburne County — with 15 new cases in the last week — and the official count of confirmed cases from the Alabama Department of Public Health on Tuesday was 53.
During its meeting the council also:
— Recognized Orville Fields as the third person to receive the city of Heflin through-hiker certificate. The certificate is given to hikers who complete the entire Pinhoti trail, which is the longest footpath in the state of Alabama.
— Rezoned a property on Chapel Hill Road/Highway 46 from general business to agriculture.
— Surplused seized vehicles, including a transfer truck. The vehicles — which will be auctioned off to the highest bidder — were seized by the Heflin police department. According to A.J. Benefield, Helfin’s police chief, most of the vehicles were gotten off of regular traffic stops that led to the officers investigating further and finding that the vehicles were used in the commission of other crimes including transporting drugs, identity theft, stolen firearms and counterfeit currency.
The next council meeting will be on July 28 at City Hall at 5 p.m.