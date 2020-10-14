Heflin City Council applauds school's award

HEFLIN — Class was in session Tuesday night at the Heflin City Council meeting as over half a dozen teachers attended for a proclamation recognizing Cleburne County Elementary as a Blue Ribbon School.
Last month Cleburne County Elementary was one of 367 schools in the nation — and one of five in Alabama — to receive the coveted distinction from the U.S. Department of Education.
Heflin Mayor Rudy Rooks was not at loss of words in expressing his gratitude toward the educators at the meeting.
“I personally want to commend you on the job that you do on teaching these little rug rats, it takes a special calling to be a teacher and my heart goes out to you being able to do that, it is a compliment and for you to be able to rank this high, to be recognized on this, says a lot for the teachers,” said Rooks.
“I know it’s a job that is probably a thankless job a lot of times but I appreciate what y'all do day in and day out especially during this crazy time with the covid and the restrictions and everything, so thank you from the bottom of my heart,” said the mayor.
Rooks read the proclamation aloud and posed with the teachers for photos afterwards.
The school’s principal, Barbara Johnson, was appreciative of the proclamation.
“I’m overwhelmed that the city is recognizing us. It's wonderful that they took time out to acknowledge the school that’s been here for years and years,” said Johnson.
In other business the council voted unanimously to spend roughly $33,000 for a new command truck for the fire department.
Rooks said that $25,000 will come out of the city’s capital fund and the rest will come out of the city’s general fund.
The vote almost didn’t happen due to a lack of a second.
Rooks was not pleased with the council as Jonathan Adams, Heflin’s fire chief, pleaded for the new truck.
“The fire department does a lot for the city,” said Adams.
Rooks did his part to persuade the council to vote for the truck.
“Y'all look him in the eye and tell him you ain’t going to buy him a truck, when he’s out there in the middle of the night on the interstate,” Rooks said.
After some further discussions the council voted for the purchase.
Tammy Perry, Heflin Parks and Recreation director, reported that the city’s rentals are up compared to earlier in the year during the pandemic.
“It is officially hiker season here,” Perry said, referring to the abundance of hikers visiting the city as they traverse the nearby Pinhoti Trail.
Perry said that about a dozen hikers have visited City Hall — which is the official trailhead for the Heflin Spur Trail — since Friday.
“They are awesome people, great stories ... the whole community is beginning to realize who these hikers are and what they’re here for and what they’re doing while they’re here,” said Perry.
The next council meeting will be on Oct. 22 and on Nov. 2 a swearing-in ceremony will be held for the new council.