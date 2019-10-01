HEFLIN — The new fiscal year began Tuesday, but the Heflin City Council continued to crunch numbers during a work session Tuesday night to come up with a budget for fiscal 2020.
Heflin Mayor Rudy Rooks said he hopes the budget will be ready to be voted on by the council within six weeks.
Last week the council voted to approve a 90-day $200,000 loan to make payments on its quarterly debt service payments which were due by the end of September. The loan was necessary because, according to Rooks, the money had not been put back like it was supposed to and a shortfall resulted.
“We were solvent had we followed the correct plan of laying back reserves to make those payments,” Rooks said earlier in the day.
City Clerk Shane Smith turned in his resignation two weeks ago and has chosen not to comment on why he departed.
Rooks said he is not blaming anyone about the budget shortfall.
“It’s my fault. I take full responsibility for it. It was under my watch. Our spending outpaced our income and there were several things we were counting on coming in,” said Rooks after the meeting.
Rooks said that for now there is a wage freeze for city employees; other belt-tightening measures have been incorporated into the budget including no appropriations for Heflin Main Street or the Chamber of Commerce.
Rooks said the budget is within $22,000 of being balanced but that does not include a $70,000 capital expenditure payment which is for a firetruck and a grappling truck the city has financed.
At the beginning of the budget talks the meeting got a little contentious when Councilman Shannon Roberts questioned the numbers of the 2019 budget which showed a $234,274 surplus.
“Why did we have to borrow $200,000 to pay off our loan, our budget, if they’re not wrong ... I don’t trust the numbers,” Roberts said.
Rooks said the numbers were pulled from the actual expenditures including deposits and expenses from the city’s accounting software Quickbooks.
Rooks told Roberts that he can go back and double-check the numbers, “but if that’s the case let’s just cancel this meeting tonight and not go any further.”
Rooks and the various department heads scoured the expenditures and income from each department line by line during a lengthy meeting. Rooks said that the budget presented is a “working document” that interim city clerk Kim Stone and other department heads have pieced together.
The next meeting will be Oct. 8 at City Hall at 5:30 p.m.