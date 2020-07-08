Heflin and Ranburne municipal elections draw interest

HEFLIN — It was a busy Tuesday morning for Kim Stone, Heflin city clerk, as she processed paperwork on the first day that candidates could officially qualify to run in the August 25 municipal election.
Rudy Rooks, 63, Heflin mayor, said he was first in line to qualify for a possible third term as mayor.
Rooks said on Tuesday he plans to run again because he loves Heflin and has a servant’s heart.
“We’ve really got good things going on, we are progressing, our town is growing and I’m anxious to see what our census will entail. We’ve got industry that is coming in, even now, we’ve got industry looking at locating here and I want to be a part of that,” Rooks said.
Rooks will be facing Robby Brown, 51, a local business owner who also qualified Tuesday, according to Stone. Brown previously ran for the Cleburne County Commission two years ago but was unsuccessful.
On Tuesday Brown said he has a lot invested in Heflin and wants to see the city progress and move forward.
“I just want to make a difference,” Brown said.
Qualifiers for City Council as of Tuesday afternoon for Heflin include:
— District 1, Councilman Travis Crowe
— District 2, Rhonda Heard. Councilwoman Rhonda Lines will not seek re-election.
— District 3, Councilman Clint “Shag” Austin
— District 4, Terry Coker. Current District 4 Councilman Shannon Roberts said he plans to qualify this morning.
— District 5, Heflin Councilwoman Rhonda Green
In Ranburne, Pamela Thompson, city clerk, said that Rodney Brown qualified to run for mayor.
Brown, 72, is a retired businessman who previously served on the Ranburne Town Council back in 1980.
Brown said he feels like he is qualified to be the mayor of the town of 400.
“I’ve just always been a part of the community, volunteered to do this and that, that’s the way Ranburne is,” said Brown.
Brown said he is no different than prior mayors when it comes to business development.
“I just want to make sure that the people have somebody there that can look after the business of Ranburne and to help move it forward,” said Brown.
Brown will most likely face Samantha Smith, who said Tuesday she would file her paperwork at Ranburne Town Hall at 6 a.m. the next morning. When Smith files her paperwork it will set the stage for the first municipal election in 28 years.
Smith, 55, is a mother of two who grew up in Ranburne. Ranburne politics runs in her blood — her uncle Pat Arrington served as mayor, her mother served as the city clerk and her father, Owen Lowery, also served as the mayor.
Smith said if she is elected the first thing she wants to do is to create a budget, promote economic growth and establish long-term goals for the town.