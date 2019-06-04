HEFLIN — Starting this Thursday music will fill downtown during the first of four outdoor events known as June Jams on Main.
The free event will be held each Thursday in June from 6 - 8 p.m. at the city’s amphitheater on Ross Street, according to Shane Smith, Heflin city clerk.
Smith said the June Jams on Main will be “our first big music event at the amphitheater.”
“Our restaurants will be open, so go and grab some food and bring it to the amphitheater, bring your lawn chairs, blankets, sit outside and enjoy a meal,” Smith said.
The June Jams on Main are sponsored by the Heflin Cultural Arts and Heritage Council with additional sponsors including Buster Miles, Cleburne Pharmacy and WM Grocery, according to Smith.
Country rock musician Macain Carlile will perform this Thursday. On June 13 Lard Bucket will perform, which features Cleburne County Probate Judge Ryan Robertson.
On June 20 local band Turnbuckle will perform. The final Thursday in June the stage will feature “Guitars and Stars” where anybody can show up with their instruments and pick according to Smith.