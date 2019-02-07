HEFLIN — Diners in Heflin have one less restaurant to patronize as of Thursday, a closure that reflects the challenging conditions restaurateurs face in the small town, one official said.
The Southern Brew Trading Company, known as So Brew, shuttered the restaurant portion of the business, though the venue will continue to host events and attractions, said owner Kenny Echols.
“Our goal is to give Heflin the things they do not already have, and they have an abundance of restaurants,” Echols said.
“We want to focus on the things they don’t have such as our dinner theater, which is next week, and the new ‘escape room’ that we just put in.”
So Brew opened 16 months ago but recently has opened for only three days each week.
Echols said the venue will start hosting an interactive dinner theater, titled “Everyone's a Critic,” starting next week on Valentine’s Day, for which a special menu will be prepared. The play will run through Saturday.
On the So Brew social media page, a posted message stated the business was never intended to be a “full-fledged restaurant” and now management will concentrate on lodging alternatives, events and attractions.
Heflin’s economic developer, Tanya Maloney, said So Brew continuously tried different things to modify its business strategy to fit what its owner wanted to do.
“It puts an ugly look on it when you have Hardee’s that shut down and then So Brew changing their business model,” said Maloney on Thursday. Hardee’s, a corporate-owned location of the fast food chain, closed in January.
“They didn’t want to do a full-on restaurant, that’s a lot of what it takes here,” Maloney said of So Brew.
“You also have to train your customers, you have to be consistent and stay consistent. I heard a speaker one time say it takes at least a minimum of two years to train your customers to do what you want them to do,” Maloney said.
Maloney said that attracting restaurants to the area must take into account a complex mix of traffic counts, number of households, how other businesses are doing, demand and supply.
Maloney said that a restaurant franchise declined to locate in Heflin several months ago because the traffic count was too low at a possible location on Alabama 9 just off Interstate 20.
Maloney contends that the traffic count varies by thousands depending on which way a motorist turns when getting off the interstate at Heflin.
Maloney cited statistics from a 2017 retail marketplace study compiled by ESRI and Infogroup which shows the supply of restaurants in Heflin is more than twice the existing demand, which leaves a negative retail gap — something that prospective owners look at when considering a new location.
Maloney said the business plan for a successful restaurant in Heflin would be to find a way to both cater to the the local folks while at the same time attracting those from out of town.
“I think the ones we have here all are doing a very good job of doing that,” Maloney said.
Maloney said that the data doesn't really show “what we could potentially bring off the interstate”.
On Thursday afternoon, Rabbittown resident Shawn Boyd and his friends had just finished their lunch at a relatively new restaurant in Heflin, Flora’s Table, on Ross Street.
Boyd said that what Heflin needs is good restaurant that serves supper, with menu items like steak, fish and chicken so diners don’t have to leave the county to satisfy their culinary cravings.
At Damn Yankees Wings, Ribs & Whisky Bar at Interstate 20’s exit 199, owner and longtime restaurateur Dave Mogil said his restaurant relies on out-of-town patrons as well as locals. Mogil previously operated in restaurants Anniston in Jacksonville.
“I’m starting to get my old customers from Anniston; we have all kinds of new customers from Georgia, so you have to have a product that is exceptional enough that people will drive for it,” Mogil said.
Mogil said that there are just not enough locals to support his restaurant.
“We are the only bar around here so hopefully by doing more bar business we can get more local people, which doesn't mean falling-down drunk, it just means people enjoying cocktails in a normal adult environment,” Mogil said.
Mogil said the area is short on qualified workers to staff his restaurant.
“The food’s always been excellent and sometimes our service is not adequate,” Mogil said.
Stephen Humphreys of Georgia was at Mogil’s restaurant enjoying duck a l’orange Thursday afternoon.
A frequent patron of Mogil’s restaurant, Humphreys said it has “some of the best food you can get anywhere.”
“I’ve had a lot of things here like buffalo ribeye and a lot of unusual things that you'd expect to have to go to Atlanta or someplace to find, you’d never imagine it was tucked off exit 199 in Heflin,” Humphreys said.