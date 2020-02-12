Heavy rain, old age catch up to drainage pipe under Alabama 46

HEFLIN — One lane of Alabama 46 between Heflin and Ranburne has been closed until further notice so a new pipe can be installed under the highway.
Garry Banks, ALDOT District 44 administrator in Hollis, said that a combination of recent rain and age has collapsed the old corrugated metal drainage pipe that runs under the surface of the road.
The one-lane portion is just past Cleburne County 42 where the highway takes a descending turn as traffic travels east from Heflin.
On Wednesday stop lights on both sides of the affected area had been installed and work crews were shoring up the shoulder of the road with a Volvo excavator.
A long crack in the road had been filled in with sealant on the closed portion.
Banks did not have a date that the work will be completed.
“We’re trying to get a contractor lined up because this is specialized work,” said Banks.