HEFLIN — Next Saturday the Cleburne County faith-based nonprofit, Helping Every Area Resident to Succeed, HEARTS, will conduct its annual fundraiser to benefit its cancer relief program.
Robi Mobley, executive director of HEARTS, said the 7th Annual Day Of Hope BBQ will be April 13 at the Ranburne First Baptist Church.
Individuals with cancer receive emergency financial assistance with housing, utilities, transportation, medical supplies, medications, food, clothing and other items through the relief program, according to Mobley.
Besides the relief program, the nonprofit also offers several services to help the needy, including the provision of food, clothing, counseling, emergency financial assistance and employment assistance.
“We want to make this day a day to honor our cancer patients, so that’s pretty much what the focus is going to be,” Mobley said.
Mobley said 30 area churches have made donations to sponsor the cancer patients who are served by HEARTS. Each patient will receive a specially printed T-shirt in a cancer-fighting theme, including a list of the churches that have sponsored the event.
Mobley said HEARTS serves 42 active cancer patients from three west Georgia counties and the three Alabama counties of Calhoun, Cleburne and Randolph. Steel Magnolias also supports HEARTS cancer relief program, she said.
According to Mobley the Day of Hope is the only fundraiser that HEARTS has for the cancer relief program, which has served the area since 2013.
The nonprofit also receives funds for the cancer program from the Community Foundation of West Georgia.
“Cancer doesn't only take it out of the body, it takes it out their finances and when you’re having to go to treatment every day for six weeks, eight weeks, 12 weeks, that adds up,” Mobley said.
Mobley said that in the last two months, three patients the nonprofit serves have lost their battles with cancer.
Mobley said that $24,000 was raised for the cancer program last year and $23,000 went right back out to help patients with their needs.
Mobley said that the Bessemer Fire Department will be sending its pink fire truck and first responders will be serving the food.
“It will be heroes serving heroes,” Mobley said.
Cynthia Roberts, 59, a Cleburne County resident recently diagnosed with cancer, likes HEARTS’ cancer relief program because it’s based on the needs of people.
“It helps you in whatever area in your life at that particular time that you have a need for whether it’s food or help with paying a doctor bill or just gas getting to the doctor,” Roberts said.
“It’s made a big difference for me, it’s made a difference between having a doctor’s bill paid and groceries to eat,” Roberts said.
“There’s not a more deserving group of people that just have an outpouring of love for everybody, love for their fellow man,” said Roberts.
Roberts said she hopes the fundraiser does well.
“I hope I can do something, it makes me want to pay it forward when someone helps you in that kind of way,” Roberts said.
The Day of Hope fundraiser will start at 10 a.m. and last until 2 p.m. Plates will be $8 each and takeout is available. The Ranburne First Baptist Church is located at 2700 Frank Ledbetter Memorial Drive. For more information: 256-463-9535.