Group recognizes Ranburne mayor, town clerk as ‘heroes’

RANBURNE — As of Friday Ranburne has two new “hometown heroes.”
Ranburne Mayor Rodney Brown and town clerk Pamela Thompson were recognized for the honor by Modern Woodmen of America Friday morning during a ceremony at Ranburne town hall.
Modern Woodmen is a fraternal benefit society, according to Celia McCord, a representative with the organization who presented the hometown hero certificates.
“We do hometown heroes, we do matching funds and all kinds of other things to help our clients with Modern Woodmen, we give back to the community,” said McCord.
McCord said that both the mayor and Thompson stepped up their game to make Ranburne a better place.
“We like to recognize people that do things like that,” said McCord.
A perk of being a Woodmen hometown hero is that the mayor and Thompson will be able to donate $100 to their favorite organizations, according to McCord.
Both the mayor and Thompson were pleased to have the honor of being a hometown hero.
“I’ve never been a hero before,” said the mayor.
Thompson said she was very appreciative of the honor.
“We do thank them,” she said.
McCord also said during the presentation that Modern Woodmen matched funds in a local bank that was set up to help the family of Ranburne police Chief Steve Tucker, who recently passed away from an illness. The account was set up before Tucker passed.
McCord said that the organization matched $2,500 to go towards the family.