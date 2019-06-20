HEFLIN — Sandy Weston and her friends lined up their lawn chairs to listen to the local band Turnbuckle play their down-home rock and blues Thursday night during June Jams on Main at the city amphitheater.
Forecasters had predicted dark and stormy skies but the ample supply of sunshine and a steady breeze greeted the 40 or so folks gathered for the third of the city's June Jams this month.
“It’s beautiful, it’s nice, I was afraid it was going to rain, I think it’s just gorgeous,” Weston said, adding that the event is great for the community.
The band opened up with a rousing version of “Blue Suede Shoes” which got the bulk of the audience to tapping their toes in time as they sat in their chairs and some ate fried chicken.
The next song the band played was “Baby Please Don’t Go,” a Muddy Waters song that the three-piece band pulled off with authenticity.
Lead singer and Heflin native John Howle said before the concert that the band has been together only since last Christmas but he and bandmate Chad Robertson have been playing together for years. Howle said the band will play about any kind of music.
“We don’t really have a particular genre, we just gauge the music based on the audience and what people like to hear — but we play anything from blues to bluegrass, from rock to country,” Howle said.
Howle said it was great to be back in Heflin performing for the home crowd. Recently the band has been performing in Georgia, Gadsden and nearby Calhoun County.
“I’m glad to see Heflin having concerts like this, it’s a great way to bring the local folks out,” Howle said.
Tanya Maloney, Heflin’s economic developer, said the last of the June Jams on Main will be next Thursday at 8 p.m.
“Guitars under the Stars” will be the theme of the concert as local artists will gather on stage for an “old fashioned jamfest,” Maloney said.
Maloney and other city officials were pleased to see the success of the concert series.
“That’s why we build this amphitheater to create a space in our downtown for people to come and just be in our downtown,” said Maloney.
“We’re creating a place where people want to stay and gather and linger longer,” Maloney said.
Maloney said that the concert series is sponsored by the Heflin Cultural Arts and Heritage Council partnered with Heflin Main Street.