Girls learn life lessons through ‘Mild’ program

HEFLIN — More than 75 seventh-grade girls from Cleburne County Middle School “went mild” on Tuesday at Heflin Armory.
They were participants in the “Girls Gone Mild” program, which helps prepare the girls for life as older teens by engaging them in conversation about values and life lessons and introducing them to knowledgeable speakers.
Jennifer Swafford, the middle school guidance counselor, started the program 15 years ago as a way to prepare the girls for high school.
This year’s theme was “Be Flamazing!” with the focus of resilience, discovering one’s value and making memories, with the guest speaker Liz Huntley, author of the book More Than A Bird.
“I want these girls to leave today to know their worth and their value, I want them to feel confident in their abilities and that joy is contagious and that they should never compare themselves to anyone else, we’ve learned lots of lessons today,” said Swafford. “We’ve taken some lessons from the flamingo, who is unique and quirky, and we want the girls to know that those are values that are going to help them not only succeed but thrive.”
Swafford said that Huntley, now a successful attorney at a prestigious Southern law firm, recounted her journey from unimaginable darkness to radiance, a journey made possible thanks to the early interventions of teachers, a pastor and caring people who were strategically placed in her life.
“Her book is a true story of overcoming adversity, true resilience and hope for a better future. Through sharing her life story with the girls of CCMS, Liz Huntley proves that there is no height she cannot reach,” said Swafford.
Swafford said each girl spent time with Mrs. Huntley and received a signed copy of her book and a journal to accompany the book. The girls read the entire book together at school with their seventh-grade teachers to prepare for their visit with the author.
The armory was decorated with flamingos of all sizes as a reminder to the girls that even though the bird itself looks disproportionate they will not crumble under the weight they are carrying and their smile takes up their entire face.
The girls also learned that flamingos can drink boiling water, live in toxic environments, have flamingo best friends and some flamingos hold grudges against other flamingos that rub them the wrong way, said Swafford.
The girls learned that flamingos are amazing and if a flamingo can do all of this, so can the seventh-grade girls, according to Swafford.
Huntley spoke about her life as a young girl and how she overcame abuse and did not let her bad circumstances define her life in a negative way.
Huntley said that if an adult is hurting you in any way, it’s “just wrong.”
Jaliin Popham, 13, said she enjoyed Huntley’s talk.
“She’s really inspirational and it helped me better understand what happened in her past, I know that she’ll help more people that were in her situation,” siad Popham.
Penny Young, 12, said she knows other girls who are going through some tough times, so Huntley’s talk should inspire them to overcome.
“I’m really glad she came and talked to us because a bunch of my friends that I know that I’m close with, their home life is kinda different for them and I believe her words are very encouraging to some girls,” said Young.