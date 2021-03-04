Georgia man indicted in 2014 Cleburne sodomy case

A Georgia man remained in jail Thursday after he allegedly sexually assaulted a child about seven years ago.
A Cleburne County grand jury indicted the 22-year-old Adairsville, Ga., man on one count of first-degree sodomy.
Cleburne County sheriff’s deputies arrested the man around 8:15 a.m. Feb. 27 at the jail, according to court documents.
The man’s indictment alleges he abused a boy younger than 12 years old between December 2014 and December 2015. The boy would have been around nine, court records show.
An attempt Thursday to reach deputies for more information was unsuccessful.
The man’s bond was set at $250,000. His arraignment is scheduled for April 29.
An attempt to reach the man’s attorney for comment was also unsuccessful.
The Star typically withholds the identities of those charged with sex crimes until they are convicted or plead guilty, as the stigma that can accompany such charges can linger even if the charges are dropped or the suspect is exonerated. The Star does not name victims of sex crimes.
First-degree sodomy is a Class A felony. If convicted the man could face a life sentence in prison and be ordered to pay up to $60,000.