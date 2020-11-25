Georgia kidnapping suspect captured in Cleburne County

A Talladega man remained in jail Wednesday after he was allegedly accused of several offenses in Georgia.
Cleburne County sheriff’s deputies apprehended Richard Edward Robinson, 47, on Wednesday after warrants were filed against him in Georgia for kidnapping, battery, aggravated stalking, false imprisonment and two counts of third-degree cruelty to children.
According to court documents, Robinson punched a woman on Oct. 27 in the Walmart parking lot in Villa Rica, Ga., before forcing her into his car and taking her to his parents’ home in Lincoln. The victim’s sister and two sons saw the incident, according to court records.
An attempt Wednesday to reach Cleburne deputies for more information about Robinson’s arrest was unsuccessful.
Robinson was booked into the Cleburne County jail, where he waited on Wednesday to be extradited to Carroll County in Georgia.