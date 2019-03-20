The Fruithurst General Store will host a celebration this Saturday to honor one of its own.
Michael Clay, one of several patients diagnosed with leukemia in the Fruithurst and Muscadine area, has just finished chemotherapy, and Fruithurst is throwing a party in his honor, according to his aunt Tina Holcombe.
“We’re doing a dual celebration. It’s our 20th anniversary for being in business and Michael, my nephew, he was one of the original seven diagnosed with leukemia. After three years he’s finished his chemo,” Holcombe said.
Holcombe, one of the owners of the Fruithurst General Store, said that there is no admission charge for the event which will include a car show at 10 a.m., and Probate Judge Ryan Robertson’s band will play at noon.
“The big event of all, Michael’s favorite thing in the world is wrestling,” Holcombe said. “ProSouth Wrestling has called and they’re going to set up a ring, they’re even going to devise a skit where Michael can participate.”
The wrestling will start at 2 p.m., she said.
Holcombe is very happy that her nephew has finally finished chemotherapy.
“If I could actually physically do a backflip I would do them all the way across the parking lot ... there’s a couple of times I wondered if we’d ever see this day,” Holcombe said.
Holcombe said the store opened 20 years ago and has served as a staple in the community.
“Our kids have grown up in there and now our grandkids are coming in,” Holcombe said.
The adjoining Fruithurst Family Restaurant is offering specials all week, according to Holcombe.
She said she has been putting up flyers to invite the community.
“It’s just a day of fun, fellowship and food,” Holcombe said.