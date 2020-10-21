Four-day classroom time begins Nov. 4 in Cleburne County

HEFLIN — Beginning Nov. 4 Cleburne County students will transition to a 4-day in-person learning schedule for traditional students. Currently, traditional students go to school three days each week — Mondays, Tuesdays and Thursdays — and attend virtual classes on Wednesdays and Fridays to give the school system time to sanitize the building on those days.
Cleburne County Schools Superintendent Chad Young said Wednesdays will be added to the classroom schedule to give students four consecutive days of in-person learning each week.
Parents then would only have to provide day care for their kids one day each week, on Friday, instead of two days, according to Young.
Young said that COVID-19 data was used to determine when it was a good time to modify the students’ learning schedule to four days.
“We have gotten a little bit better at handling the situation, we knew we wanted to do the initial plan the first nine weeks at least to give us some experience on how to handle the virus,” Young said.
Full-time virtual/remote students are not affected, according to Young.
“We still have between 20 and 30 percent of our population at home five days a week. The state Department of Education gave them that option,” said Young.
“We appreciate everybody being grateful and understanding as we are going through a pandemic,” said Young.