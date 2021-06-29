Former senior director is now Ranburne’s city clerk

RANBURNE — During a Monday night meeting the Ranburne Town Council filled three municipal vacancies.
Jennie Bradbary was sworn in as the city clerk by Mayor Rodney Brown. Bradbary will also become the next court magistrate for the town and will be sworn in for that position at a later date.
Bradbary replaces town clerk and magistrate Pamela Thompson who left to take another job opportunity in Georgia.
Bradbary had previously been the Ranburne senior center director and she said the new position is one she is looking forward to.
“It feels really good, I’m excited, it’s an honor to work with our mayor, he's great, and I’m excited for the new journey,” said Bradbary.
Bradbary said the duties of town clerk include answering the phone, paying bills and keeping up with town accounts.
Sherry Baughn was hired as the new director for the senior center and will also assume the duties of assistant court magistrate. Both Baughn and Bradbary will attend classes to become certified for the magistrate positions later this fall.
The council then voted unanimously to hire Glen Stiles as the new full-time police officer for the town. Stiles will attend the police academy at Jacksonville State University to become certified. According to Ranburne police Chief Ian Taylor, Stiles has plenty of law enforcement experience and had previously been a police chief in Tennessee.
Taylor then made a request for another police vehicle for the city to accommodate the growing ranks in the police department. The town currently has three police vehicles but once Stiles is hired another vehicle will be needed to accommodate part-time officers whom Taylor plans to hire.
In other business the mayor informed the council that the Alabama Department of Transportation is raising the speed limit on Alabama 46 which runs through the middle of town. According to Brown, ALDOT did two separate studies before coming up with the various increases through different parts of town.
The speed limit next to the high school will increase to 35 mph, and in the sections of town where the speed limit is 40 mph it will increase to 45 mph.
The council had concerns about the speed limit increase next to the high school but the mayor said it’s a state law and the council can not override the state.
“There is really nothing we can do,” Brown said.
Brown said that ALDOT will be putting up the new speed limit signs very soon.
The council voted unanimously to approve ALDOT’s new speed limit ordinance.