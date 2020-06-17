Forest’s new ranger eager to get public back in the woods

HEFLIN — The Talladega National Forest and the Shoal Creek Ranger District now has a permanent District Ranger after a succession of two interim district rangers.
Linwood Butler, 52, was named the new district ranger last month, not only for the Shoal Creek District but also for the Talladega Ranger District to the south. Butler is responsible for the administration of over 235,000 acres of public land.
Longtime Forest Service employee Karen McKenzie — who retired last year — was the last permanent district ranger for the Shoal Creek District.
Butler will have a deputy district ranger to help with the management of both the Talladega and the Shoal Creek districts.
Butler’s last position before coming to Alabama was the Forest Service administrative officer at the Francis Marion and Sumter national forests in South Carolina. As the administrative officer he was responsible for the full range of administrative management functions, specializing in conflict resolution, employee development and workforce management principles.
Butler said his time in Alabama has been “great” so far.
“When I applied and got the position I reached out to some of my friends in the Forest Service. They were telling me how great the district and the division that I will be managing, recreation was often mentioned,” said Butler.
Butler said the programs at the Shoal Creek District are very diverse and include the timber program, controlled burns and management of the endangered red cockaded woodpecker, to name a few.
Butler was told that the staff at the Shoal Creek district was exceptional in their individual areas of expertise.
“Everyone has lived up to that billing,” he said.
Besides getting to know the staff, Butler has been reaching out to the many partners the Forest Service works with on a regular basis and hopes to make new connections.
Although Butler takes over in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic — which has closed all developed camping sites in the Shoal Creek District — he said the district’s mission will continue: He wants the public back in the National Forest’s developed areas as soon as possible once the danger of the coronavirus is over.
Hiking trails and other attractions in the National Forest are still open according to Butler.
“There are opportunities to recreate in the forest. We haven't stopped them — we’ve encouraged them to do that in the area that they can and do it safely and follow the appropriate guidelines from the state and the CDC,” said Butler.
Butler’s goals as district ranger include increasing timber sales, continuing controlled burns and maximizing each day where there is a window of opportunity to burn. He also wants to increase the number of partners, including area colleges and universities, to do more research work in the Shoal Creek and Talladega districts.
Butler wants to increase the visibility of the district ranger in the public’s eye to promote what the Shoal Creek and Talladega districts do.
“I wear my uniform out in public so people can know who I am, what I do, what we do. I’m making myself accessible when I’m at the grocery store, at the gas station. People say, ‘hey, I see some smoke, what are you guys doing.’ I can explain the purpose of what we’re doing,” said Butler.
Butler said he also wants to brag on his staff to the public.
Even though the front door of the Shoal Creek District office is locked due to COVID-19, Butler wants the community to not hesitate to reach out to him over any concerns, thoughts or questions.
“I’m available ... call me,” said Butler.