Five arrested in Cleburne County on drug charges

Five people were arrested in Cleburne County Sunday after a police search led to the discovery of several controlled substances, according to a press release.
Cleburne County Sheriff’s Department in conjunction with Heflin Police Department found methamphetamine, marijuana and drug paraphernalia in a house where they conducted a search on the 100 block of County Road 490 around the Fruithurst area, according to the release.
Jonathan Bryant, 22; Larry Thompson, 46; Mark A Connell, 55; Kenny Ivey, 38; and Kristie Bryant, 50, were all arrested and taken to the Cleburne County Jail.
The five individuals were all charged with multiple crimes, including possession of controlled substances and paraphernalia, while Jonathan Bryant was additionally charged with trafficking methamphetamines and Thompson was additionally charged with possession with intent to distribute.
Chief Deputy Jon Daniel applauded the teamwork and “joint effort” of the sheriff's department and HPD, stating the search ended in the removal of a “substantial amount of narcotics” from the streets. Daniel stated in the release that he was “very proud” of the teamwork shown in the investigation that resulted in a successful operation.
“The working relationship and unity within the two agencies with this investigation and many others have proven that teamwork pays off,” Heflin police Chief Ross McGlaughn stated in the release. “I am proud of the two agencies and the hard work that is being done.”
A bond has been set for each individual.