Fireworks not expected this year in Heflin

HEFLIN — The sky above Heflin this Fourth of July will be abnormally quiet this year thanks to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Moreover, the annual Salute to America celebration that Heflin holds every year to observe the nation’s independence will probably not happen.
Rudy Rooks, Heflin’s mayor, said earlier this week during a council meeting that the social distancing requirements are influencing the situation, although a firm decision has yet to be made.
“We’re not going to be able to do fireworks and to me a celebration is just not a celebration without fireworks,” Rooks said. “With the COVID going on that’s really put a damper on our fireworks display.”
Rooks said the city received a letter from the state fire marshal’s office which stated that people who attend a public fireworks display must stay in their vehicles.
“It was really put back on the city to enforce that and we don’t have the manpower to do that,” Rooks said.
Heflin’s Salute to America celebration also included a kids parade, food, entertainment, bingo and festive activities, but it was always topped off with fireworks at night.
Another casualty of the pandemic in Heflin is the Wild Wednesday environmental education program held every June for area children.
The program was held every Wednesday but due to the COVID-19 pandemic the outdoor classroom series was canceled, according to Jennifer Swafford, director for the City of Heflin summer day camp.