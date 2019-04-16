HEFLIN — Mayor Rudy Rooks recognized four Heflin firefighters Tuesday night during the Heflin City Council meeting.
Each firefighter received a special coin for having completed a program of courses known as Instate Volunteer Emergency Services Training (InVest) at the Alabama Fire College.
Heflin firefighters Ken Minter, Jody Driver and Kolton Yancy all received the basic InVest coin for their accomplishments and Clint Cochran received a master InVest coin for his efforts.
Rooks said firefighters don’t always receive a pat on the back for their service.
“It’s just an honor to be able to present that coin to them tonight,” Rooks said.
Rooks said that Cochran was probably the first recipient in the county to receive the master coin.
Cochran, who has been with the Heflin Fire Department for 15 years, was pleased to get the master coin.
“It just takes a lot of dedication and if you’re invested in the department and take your time, it takes a long time to get all those classes. I appreciate the Fire College recognizing the volunteers in the state,” Cochran said.
During a work session before the regular meeting, various city department heads gave their monthly reports for March — including one which involved an ailing bobcat.
Heflin Fire Chief Jonathan Adams said the department responded to 27 calls in March including three structure fires, five vehicle fires, six woods fires, eight motor vehicle collisions, one medical call, three alarms and one service call.
Heflin Parks and Recreation Department Director Tammy Perry said that on April 26 all area sixth-graders will converge on Cahulga Creek Park for Outdoor Day. The event will also feature the ribbon-cutting of the Heflin Spur trail of the Pinhoti Trail which connects the park to the Pinhoti trail.
Perry said signage is being completed for the educational classroom which will describe the birding trail and the Heflin spur trail.
Perry announced the Heflin PARD is hosting the Third Annual “Noodle” Golf Tournament on May 3 at the Pine Hill Country.
Heflin police Chief A.J. Benefield told the council that during the month of March the department had two accident reports, closed out 20 cases by arrests, 34 incident reports, issued four traffic citations and 205 traffic warnings, conducted 1444 business checks and gave three presentations.
Mark McCormick, assistant supervisor for the Heflin Street Department, told the council that in March the department picked up leaves/brush and did regular maintenance on city equipment plus other tasks.
McCormick said that he removed a bobcat from the front grill of a woman’s car.
McCormick said the woman kept hearing something under her car and went to the Texaco station in Heflin for help. When the attendant discovered the wild animal he called the street department because they deal with animal control.
McCormick said the front of the car had to be disassembled to get the bobcat out.
“It was very nerve-wracking, he was very, very ill,” McCormick said.
McCormick said that they commonly deal with dogs and the occasional snake but that was the first bobcat he’s encountered.
Unfortunately the injuries the bobcat sustained were severe and it died, according to McCormick.
Tanya Maloney, Heflin’s economic developer, announced that Republican Congressman Mike Rogers will visit Heflin next Wednesday and eat lunch at a local restaurant, Flora’s Table. After that he plans to have a “Congress on your corner,” to which everybody’s invited, according to Maloney.
“He’ll be talking about what is going on in D.C. but it also our opportunity to tell him what’s going on here in Heflin,” Maloney said.