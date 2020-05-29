Family Dollar to open store in Heflin

HEFLIN — Family Dollar, a variety store chain, will open a location in the near future at the old Fred’s location on Ross Street, according to a local official.
Tanya Maloney, Helfin’s economic developer, said on Friday that the property owner sold the vacant building to Family Dollar and renovations will begin soon to remodel the store.
The Heflin Fred’s — a discount merchandiser — was caught in a wave of company-wide closures last September.
Maloney said the Family Dollar store transaction was between the retailer and the landowner.
“We were kind of a third party just kinda keeping in touch with what was going on,” said Maloney.
Maloney said the retailer has submitted architectural plans and has advertised bids for contractors to do the renovations.
When Fred’s closed its doors the city lost a source of sales tax, but Maloney was optimistic at that time a similar retailer would move in. Maloney was pleased that her prediction came true, especially during the COVID-19 pandemic.
“It’s good, it just goes to show you that people are still moving forward and the economy will bounce back, and Heflin has an economy to sustain certain businesses and those are the ones we are looking at,” said Maloney.
Maloney said that Family Dollar is similar to Dollar General and will sell clothing in a price range that “is a gap we have in sales here in Cleburne County.”
According to its Wikipedia entry, Family Dollar was founded in North Carolina in 1959 and for most of its life was an independent Southern retail chain. Dollar Tree Stores Inc., headquartered in Virginia, bought the company in 2014, with the deal being finalized in early 2015.