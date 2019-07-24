HEFLIN — Muscadine Bloodline, a country duo based in Nashville, will headline the seventh annual Cleburne County Fair music lineup this year.
Tanya Maloney, Heflin’s economic developer, said the band will perform Saturday night, Aug. 3, at 7 p.m.
“We’re getting a great response on social media since we’ve announced those guys,” Maloney said.
The band, known for songs such as “CB Radio” and “WD-40,” just released a single this week entitled “Miss That Truck.”
The fair — sponsored by the Cleburne County Chamber of Commerce — will run from Aug. 7-10 at the fairgrounds along County Road 46 at exit 205 on Interstate 20.
Maloney said the first three days of the fair will include carnival rides and carnival-type food, and on Saturday the “whole shebang” will take place, including:
— “Chick chain,” a live auction of chickens raised by 4-H members. There will be educational displays about the breeds of chickens.
— 4-H rabbit show
— Food vendors
— Businesses and churches will set up tents, some giving out free items
— Lamb show
— High school bands, cheerleaders and Cheaha Cheer and Tumble will perform
Maloney said that while last year the carnival rides were geared towards younger kids, this year there will be more rides for the older ones.
Another change this year is that the rodeo, which used to be held in conjunction with the fair, was held in the spring. Maloney said breaking the two events apart will make it financially easier for a family to afford to attend both.
“Every year we do a survey after our fair and we try to listen to what folks like, what they don’t like and one of the things is, it can get expensive for a family to do the fair ... and also go to the rodeo so we tried splitting them up,” Maloney said.