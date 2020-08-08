Fair and rodeo planned for Heflin fairgrounds Aug. 19-22

HEFLIN — The Cleburne County Chamber of Commerce will host the 8th annual Cleburne County Fair and Rodeo on Aug. 19-22.
The fair and the rodeo will be held on the same weekend, a change from last year, when the two events were held separately. According to Chad Robertson, the Cleburne County Chamber of Commerce’s executive director, due to complexities of planning during the COVID-19 pandemic it was decided that combining the two events would be better.
Robertson said over 20 vendors including arts and crafts, food and exhibits have signed up.
The fair, which is sponsored by the chamber, will be held at the fairgrounds along County Road 46 at exit 205 on Interstate 20. The rodeo portion will be held on Aug. 21 and 22.
The rodeo will begin at 7 p.m. on Friday night. On Saturday there’ll be a lamb show and a canning competition; the musical headliner will be Drew Parker who will perform at 8:30 after the rodeo which starts at 5:30.
The fair is expected to have the feel of an old-time country fair and will include midway rides, music and vendors along with the rodeo.