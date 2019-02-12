HEFLIN — City residents who have enjoyed the convenience of using multiple containers for garbage pickup will soon have to pay more for them.
The Heflin City Council unanimously voted to amend the city’s contract with Allied Waste Republic Services Tuesday night during a joint work session and meeting. The new one-year contract, which will start in May, will now allocate only one trash can per customer — in the past, customers could have multiple trash cans at the rate of $13 per month.
Under the new plan, each can beyond the one allocated will cost another $13 per month.
The city will keep track of who has the extra cans, too. “We will be going around picking up cans, they will keep one can, we’re going to pick up the multiple one and they’ll have to come and reapply for a multiple can at City Hall,” said Heflin City Clerk Shane Smith.
Smith said the garbage company had seen such an increase in the volume of trash that it felt the contract had to be reworked.
“They’ve been really good with us, we didn’t want to go to a new company right now,” Smith said.
According to Smith there might be an increase in the monthly garbage bill to offset the limb and leaf pickup the city provides for residents. That amount has not been determined yet, he said.
During the work session Heflin Parks and Recreation Director Tammy Perry reported that new split rail fencing will be put up soon at the Cahulga Creek Park. Perry said a ribbon-cutting event for the Heflin Spur Pinhoti Trail will encompass an all-day environmental education program; a formal announcement will come soon.
Heflin economic developer Tanya Maloney told the council she’s in communication with the California real estate company which owns the recently closed Hardee’s to learn what its plans are for the property. She had no news on that matter.
Maloney did announce that a new industry will soon open in Fruithurst to manufacture wooden whisky barrels and will initially employ three to five in that work.
Maloney said progress on the new assisted living facility was delayed due to the government shutdown as tax credits could not be processed during that time.
Maloney said the upcoming Strides of March 5K run/walk and St. Paddy’s on Main on March 16 will feature more activities for kids. There will also be one-mile color fun run where participants get colored powder thrown on them as they run. Maloney said the city’s new amphitheater will be used for music.
Heflin Police Chief A.J. Benefield reported that in the month of January the department worked 2 vehicle crashes, closed 17 cases by arrest, gave out 11 traffic citations and performed 1189 business checks.
The council voted to approve T. J. Maloney to the Water Works and Sewer Board until October 15, 2024. Tina Riddle was approved by the council to serve on the Industrial Development Board until June 1, 2020.
City Hall and buildings will be closed February 18 to observe Presidents Day.