Exercise in democracy gives Ranburne a new mayor

HEFLIN — After 28 years of non-elected candidates achieving public office, Ranburne has experienced a traditional contest for votes. And it has a new mayor.
Rodney Brown, 72, won the mayoral race Tuesday after beating Ranburne Councilwoman Samantha Smith by a vote of 111 to 66.
There has not been a contested election in Ranburne since 1992, with all candidates either being appointed to an office or running unopposed.
Reached by phone Tuesday night, Brown said he was appreciative of the support he received: “I feel pretty honored to be elected as the new mayor of Ranburne and I want to thank everybody who supported me and voted for me.”
Brown said he looks forward to working with the Town Council.
“They play an important role in city government and also I want to resolve any issues we may have in the town,” said Brown.
“I love the uniqueness of Ranburne, I love the people of Ranburne and I want to serve them,” said Brown.
Brown said his goal is to work with the town’s limited funds to make the town a better place.
“I plan to work to promote Ranburne to be a better place to live by working with our legislators and local officials to make it better. I think it has a lot to do with the help that you get on the outside in a small town like this,” said Brown.
Brown said he found out he won when he went to Town Hall to check on the vote totals.
“It was pretty exciting and my phone started ringing and it hasn’t stopped since,” said Brown.
Brown is no stranger to the small-town politics of Ranburne having served on the town council back in 1980s. He previously worked at Alfa insurance for more than 30 years and had his own private investigation business.