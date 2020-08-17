Efforts continue in Cleburne to round up mystery seeds

HEFLIN — Debby Mathews, Cleburne County extension coordinator, has a message for any county residents who have received mystery seeds in the mail from China: “Don’t open the packages and don’t plant them.”
The extension office in Heflin is now the official dropoff point for the potentially harmful and unsolicited seeds from China. From that office, seeds will be sent to the Alabama Department of Agriculture and Industries for testing.
According to Mathews, the department of agriculture has determined that there is nothing poisonous on or in the seeds, but testing is ongoing to determine exactly what type of seeds they are.
Mathews said the seeds could be dangerous if planted.
“A lot of things could potentially go wrong. If this is an invasive species, this could be very harmful to crops,” said Mathews.
“There’s kudzu out there — we all know how kudzu can take over — there’s many other weeds that can cause problems and we don’t know what it is,” she said.
Mathews said Bradford pear trees are another local invasive species.
Mathews said the seeds were sent undetected because the packages were incorrectly labeled with its contents.
“It is a little disturbing that they were shipped in packages that would say anything but what they were,” Mathews said.
Mathews said the seeds received in Cleburne County were marked with identifying names including earrings, wire connectors and accessories.
The names on the packages would not have required them to be inspected by any other entity besides the postal service.
“At this point several different agencies are involved including the FBI ... federal law has been broken,” Mathews said.
Mathews became aware of the curious seeds weeks ago when she received a notice from Auburn University and the department of agriculture. She then started getting calls from the Cleburne County Sheriff’s Office that residents started getting the unwanted gifts in their mailboxes.
“So the next week I got a call from someone out in the Trickem area who had received a package,” she said.
Then last week a resident called Mathews to report that they received three consecutive mailings of the suspicious seeds. Those packages were promptly picked up by Coty Galloway, regional contact for the department of agriculture, according to Mathews.
For residents bringing the seeds to the extension, the department of agriculture has a form for the resident to fill out including questions if the resident has ordered any seeds online.
“We’re tracking the chain of custody,” said Mathews.
Mathews said it is possible that if a resident did purchase seeds online, their address could have been sold to whomever is sending the seed packets.
One of the residents who did receive seeds had ordered rose seeds online but there does not seem to be any connection between the two events at this time Mathews said.
Mathews said a box will be provided to put the mystery seeds in.
The Cleburne County Extension Office is located at 72 Brockford Road in Heflin next to the Cleburne County Nursing Home.