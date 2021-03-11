Economic consulting project expected to benefit Heflin

HEFLIN — Heflin has been chosen to participate in an economic development study which will hopefully match vacant office space with entrepreneurs to fill up empty storefronts on Ross Street.
Main Street Alabama chose two cities in Alabama, one small and one large, for an in-depth study to be done by Recast City.
Recast City is a consulting firm that works with real estate developers and city and civic leaders to integrate space for manufacturing space for small-scale producers into redevelopment projects and place-based economic development.
During Tuesday night’s Heflin City Council meeting Ilana Pruess, founder and CEO of Recast City, used a Zoom presentation to explain to the council and members of Heflin Main Street what the program is about and what they should expect from it.
Pruess said the best option for the shuttered storefronts would be small-scale manufacturers, which she described as businesses employing 1-20 people who create a tangible product like “hot dogs, handbags or hardware.”
During her presentation, she described examples of small-scale operations such as soap makers and a coffee shop that also sells their coffee beans wholesale. According to Pruess wages for smaller businesses are typically better than wages at larger retailers.
The study lasts three months and at the end of April a detailed report will be delivered with very specific actions that the city can take to spur economic development.
Pruess said that the report will include interviews with property owners along with small business owners and detailed assets to build on.
The city of Heflin did not invest any funds for the report, the bill for the service being paid by Alabama Main Street, Heflin Main Street and the regional planning commission.
Judd Edwards, chairman of the economic vitality board with Heflin Main Street, was very optimistic for the project and its intended goals.
“We were selected by Main Street Alabama which is the parent organization of Heflin Main Street as a pilot program for small-scale manufacturing development,” said Edwards.
“We will go and try to identify artisans and contractors or local business owners that we could speak with about possibly coming into our downtown to fill some vacancies to create a more thriving environment downtown, grow the city that way, hopefully attract jobs and pull families back to Heflin,” said Edwards after the meeting.
Edwards said there are plenty of small scale manufacturers in the county selling their wares online that could locate in the downtown area.
“Right now what we’re doing is collecting data, people don’t realize that there are tons of folks in Cleburne County and our community that provide all sorts of goods that they’re selling online, or they’re selling at markets, farm to table, whatever it is,” said Edwards, “taking some of those businesses that are maybe growing out of their homes and bringing them into downtown is our goal.”
A drive down Ross Street in Heflin — for all practical purposes its main street — does reveal empty storefronts waiting for occupancy.
Edwards said that Heflin was chosen for the pilot program based on the leadership in the community.
“Tanya Maloney, previously in her role as the director of Heflin Main Street, did an outstanding job of developing relationships and connections with folks around the state and the country,” said Edwards. “A lot of people here I don’t think realize that Heflin is a known entity around the country and around the southeast for having leadership that cares and folks that are willing to dig in with two hands and get things done to help the community.”
Edwards, himself a business owner on Ross Street, said that Heflin’s main street is a little bit bigger geographically than people realize and there is ample opportunity for the city to match business owners with available properties.
Edwards opened his business last year.
“My experience since I’ve been here is Heflin is very highly thought of and we are very thankful to be blessed with the opportunity to be chosen for this,” he said.