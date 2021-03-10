District ranger visits commission meeting

HEFLIN — The importance of nature trails in the life of Cleburne County was brought out in a County Commission meeting Tuesday night during a visit by Linwood Butler, district ranger for Talladega and Shoal Creek area.
Butler, who’s held the post since May of last year, had dropped by to meet some of the commissioners he had not met and to apprise them of conditions and activities in the Shoal Creek District.
Butler said that Forest Road 500 — the main artery through the Shoal Creek District — is in “terrible” shape, but a contractor is slated to improve the gravel and asphalt road in the near future.
Butler also mentioned that Coleman Lake — a popular recreation and camping destination in the Shoal Creek District — opens for the season Monday.
Commission chairman Ryan Robertson was quick to remind Butler of Cleburne County’s fondness for all kinds of trails.
“We’re really appreciative of the Pinhoti Trail, we have several trails, a horse trail, Ladiga Trail, Lloyd Owens Canoe Trail, Cheaha State Park trails, national forest trails and the Heflin Spur Trail,” Robertson said.
In fact, the commission was to vote on a measure to allocate $25,000 to do a study for a new trail but it voted to table the motion instead. The trail would connect the Cleburne County Mountain Center to the Pinhoti Trail, creating another trail for hikers to enjoy. Commissioner Laura Cobb wants the commission to consult with Pete Conroy at Jacksonville State University before allocating funds for the study.
In other business, the commission:
— Voted unanimously to build a 30-by-30-foot metal shed at a cost of no more than $8,500 to safely store and maintain Cleburne County EMA equipment. The structure will be at the Cleburne County Mountain Center and will house light towers and a truck.
— Appointed Danny Mobley and Roger Hand to the water authority board.
— Approved $5,000 out of Commissioner Terry Hendrix’s discretionary fund to buy a flag pole for Ranburne Town Hall and buy recreational batting cages and repair fencing for the town of Ranburne.