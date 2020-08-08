Credit rating report smacks Heflin finances

HEFLIN — During last Tuesday’s Heflin City Council meeting, Councilman Shannon Roberts announced that in April of 2019 Standard and Poor’s reduced the city’s credit rating from an A to a BB+.
Roberts did not believe any council members had been provided with the report, which is sharply critical of the city’s finance and management.
“It’s for the investors to see if they want to invest in the city; if we want to float a bond, then the investors get to look at that and see if they want to buy that bond or not,” Roberts said by phone on Friday.
Roberts said the City Council should have known about the report because it would have helped the council with financial planning; he said Rudy Rooks, Heflin’s mayor, should have disclosed the report.
“The people have a right to know, the people had a right to know a year and a half ago, and if he had brought to light a year and half ago it wouldn’t have been brought to light this week, it wouldn’t have been an issue,” Roberts said.
Rooks said the report was given to him by a “third party” and it was not for distribution. “It was circulated through the council but was never brought up in a meeting,” he said.
The report is unsparing in its critique of City Hall finances.
“The city’s structurally imbalanced operations, with consecutive general fund deficits, resulted in a negative available general fund balance at fiscal year-end 2017.”
The credit overview of the report highlights the following issues:
— Very weak economy with a concentrated local tax base
— Weak management
— Weak budgetary performance
— Very weak budgetary flexibility
— Very weak liquidity
— Weak debt and contingent liability profile
Rooks said 2017 was a year of extra expenditures that drained the city’s reserves.
“We had several unexpected expenditures, that was the year that we put roofs on three of our buildings ... we had to have a roof on the Rec center, the armory and the community arts center,” said Rooks.
Rooks said the three roofs cost the city $145,000.
Rooks said the S&P Global rating is “done by this big agency that’s supposed to look at the overall validity of the city, how sovereign you are, whether you can sustain.”
Rooks took the recommendations of the report to heart.
“One of the things they gigged us on for the low rating was not having enough money in reserve, not having a capital improvement plan and not having money set aside for debt services,” said Rooks.
Rooks said the following things have been accomplished since the S&P report:
— The city started laying back money in reserve and now has $60,000.
— The city’s has $325,000 set aside for its debt service.
— The city has $75,000 put back for capital improvements.
— The city has amassed $350,000 in unrestricted funds at its disposal.
However, the city still owes a lot of money.
“When I came into office in 2012 I was facing a $6.7 million dollar debt,” said Rooks.
Eight years later, the debt is a little higher — in the $7 million range. Rooks said the city went into debt to buy the street department a new grapple truck which picks up limbs and a rescue truck for the fire department.
The grapple truck will pay off in 2022 with an annual payment of $30,000 and the rescue truck will pay off in 2030 with an annual payment of $38,000. The rescue truck cost a total of $457,627 according to Rooks.
The rescue truck is something Rooks wanted the fire department to have since, unlike the police department, it is an all volunteer force.
One of many of the debts Rooks inherited is the Heflin Industrial Park which is still waiting for business.
Heflin and Cleburne County bought the land jointly in 2005 with the intent of attracting high-paying industrial businesses to Heflin.City and county officials reached a funding agreement on a $2.5 million dollar bond issue to purchase the property.
The city bought out the county’s share of the park in 2018 and reimbursed the county $317,853 that it had already invested there.
Heflin then would have to pay off all debt collected on the $2.5 million warrant bond issue which also included funding for the city's recreation center.
Steve Swafford, a lifelong resident of Heflin who worked for Cleburne County from 1992 until 2018 retiring as county administrator was asked to evaluate the S&P summary.
Swafford said that Heflin has a heavy weight from debt brought about by failed gambles that are no way attributable to those who now must deal with the consequences of the actions of their predecessors.
“The report provided to the city is regrettable and it should not be overlooked. To find positive in this, it clearly lays out the changes that need to take place to be more financially secure,” said Swafford.