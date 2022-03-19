Couple celebrates 75th wedding anniversary

Ten-year-old Odelle Rollins didn’t like Cecil LeCroy much when she first saw him in 1940.
His family had moved up the road from where her family lived in rural Cleburne County. She thought he looked like a bean pole.
However, something in her changed.
By the time she married him in 1947, she did love him. Still does, 75 years later. To put a bow on it, their anniversary is Sunday.
Family members have an anniversary party planned for April 2 at Liberty Hill Church in Cleburne County. It is the first such celebration for the couple.
Odelle is 92, and Cecil is 95. Both have lived on the same property in rural Cleburne County since they married. She stayed at home to raise their only child, a son named Larry, and she has been a surrogate mother to many children throughout her life, including her niece Elaine Shirey who grew up near the LeCroys and now lives in Bowdon, Ga. She and her daughter Kelly Turner, who also lives in Carrollton, Ga., watch over the LeCroys. Odelle also helped raise both.
“She was always a good cook,” Shirey said. “She made fried pies, lemon pound cakes and lemon pies. Now, I make biscuits and cornbread every few days and carry other food to them often.”
Cecil, who went to work at Standard Foundry in Anniston at age 16, was sent overseas twice as a young soldier, once to Japan to destroy airplanes at a Japanese air base during World War II and, another time, to Okinawa to secure cargo coming in on ships during the Korean War. He remembers both experiences, down to the month, day and year.
“They were talking about the bomb before I signed up in 1944, and by the time I went overseas, the bomb had hit,” Cecil said. “We Americans invaded Japan and blew up every Japanese plane on an airbase, and we also searched for their weapons.”
During one of his furloughs from the military, he asked Odelle to marry him. They had Larry a year after they married.
“I helped raise Larry’s son and three others by choice,” Odelle said, “two girls and a boy.”
She had a hand in raising Shirey and Turner too, because she loves children.
“I admire her because she has been the glue for the family,” Shirey said, “and she can get fiery. I call her a spitfire.”
After a visit to a doctor’s office in Anniston on Wednesday, the four went to Betty’s Bar-B-Q. They had called ahead and asked if they could meet a reporter there to talk about their anniversary. The staff, who know the LeCroys well, had two bouquets and a cake sitting on the table in their honor. The LeCroys have been visiting the restaurant for the past 65 or so years, even before it was in its current location on South Quintard. They both eat barbecue, and sometimes he orders a hamburger.
“Aunt Odelle always cooked Mondays through Fridays, and she took off on Saturdays,” Shirey said.
In recent days, Shirey and Turner have been helping Odelle clean her house and getting some things organized. Recently, they found a navy blue, sailor-style dress Odelle wore the day she was married in Heflin at the courthouse. Also, they found 15 or so quilts that Odelle made throughout the years, along with a gown, blanket and bib that she once made for a baby girl she never had. Shirey is saving it for her great-granddaughter due in July.
These days, Odelle doesn’t get around as well as she did before she broke her leg several years ago. Cecil, though, stays busy burning things in a fire pit, walking, ordering his dog to do a few tricks and doing “whatever needs doing,” he said.
The affection between the couple is obvious when they look at each other.
Sunday, to them, will be just another day, but they will oblige the family members and friends who gather to honor them in April.