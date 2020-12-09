Council: Heflin will decide on parade date by noon Friday

HEFLIN — Rain in the forecast for Saturday could force organizers of the annual Christmas parade to postpone the event to Friday, Dec. 18, according to Tanya Maloney, Heflin’s economic developer.
During a work session followed by formal meeting Tuesday night, the Heflin City Council learned from Maloney that a decision will be made by noon on Friday.
The parade is part of Holidays On Ross, which will include music, food and other seasonal attractions in downtown Heflin — but if organizers have to postpone the event only the parade will be rescheduled, said Maloney.
The council also recognized two Pinhoti Trail thru-hikers who completed the entire Pinhoti Trail and earned the certificate that the city awards.
Adam Dasinger, a board member with the Alabama Pinhoti Trail Association, was at the meeting and said Jonathan Benoit from Hoover and Tye Stahly from Georgia earned the certificates.
Benoit completed the 335-mile Pinhoti Trail in 15 days according to Dasinger, who characterized his effort as very fast.
Mayor Robby Brown told the council that he had retained John DeLoach, a certified public accountant with DeLoach, Barber & Caspers, PC, as the city’s auditor and he will be paid monthly for his services. According to Brown, DeLoach will now be paid $20,000 annually instead of the $40,000 he had been charging the city.
This was one of many cost-cutting measures Brown has implemented since he took office in November.
The next council meeting will be at 6 p.m. on Dec. 22 at City Hall.