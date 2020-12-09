You have permission to edit this article.
Council: Heflin will decide on parade date by noon Friday

Dasinger hiker

Adam Dasinger, board member of the Alabama Pinhoti Trail Association, tells members of the Heflin City Council how two more hikers earned the certificate the city awards for hikers who complete the entire Pinhoti Trail. 

 By Bill Wilson, Star Staff Writer, wwilson@annistonstar.com

HEFLIN Rain in the forecast for Saturday could force organizers of the annual Christmas parade to postpone the event to Friday, Dec. 18, according to Tanya Maloney, Heflin’s economic developer.

During a work session followed by formal meeting Tuesday night, the Heflin City Council learned from Maloney that a decision will be made by noon on Friday.

The parade is part of Holidays On Ross, which will include music, food and other seasonal attractions in downtown Heflin — but if organizers have to postpone the event only the parade will be rescheduled, said Maloney.

The council also recognized two Pinhoti Trail thru-hikers who completed the entire Pinhoti Trail and earned the certificate that the city awards.

Adam Dasinger, a board member with the  Alabama Pinhoti Trail Association, was at the meeting and said Jonathan Benoit from Hoover and Tye Stahly from Georgia earned the certificates.

 Benoit completed the 335-mile Pinhoti Trail in 15 days according to Dasinger, who characterized his effort as very fast.

Mayor Robby Brown told the council that he had retained John DeLoach, a certified public accountant with DeLoach, Barber & Caspers, PC, as the city’s auditor and he will be paid monthly for his services. According to Brown, DeLoach will now be paid $20,000 annually instead of the $40,000 he had been charging the city.

This was one of many cost-cutting measures Brown has implemented since he took office in November.

The next council meeting will be at 6 p.m. on Dec. 22 at City Hall. 

