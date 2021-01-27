Council allows tall signs at highway business

HEFLIN — The Heflin City Council voted unanimously Tuesday to approve a variance to a city ordinance which will allow the new Love’s Travel Stop to have larger signage than currently allowed by the city.
The variance will allow Love’s Travel Stop to erect a 200-foot-tall sign to alert motorists of the travel center along Interstate 20.
The council also voted unanimously to award Pinhoti Trail thru-hiker certificate to David J. Kierych from Port St. Lucie, Fla. The certificate is awarded by the city and the Alabama Pinhoti Trail Association to any hiker who hikes the entire 350-mile footpath which begins at Flagg Mountain in Coosa County and ends at the Chattahoochee National Forest in Fannin County, Ga. A hiker is required to take photos along the journey to prove he or she did indeed hike the footpath in its entirety.
Kierych was awarded the eighth certificate, the first certificate being issued almost a year ago, in March.
Adam Dasinger, a board member with the Alabama Pinhoti Trail Association, attended to receive the award on Kierych’s behalf.
The council also approved a measure to install two streetlights on Elliot Drive and County Road 27.
The council discussed how to auction off seized vehicles from the police department. Council members agreed to take sealed bids on the vehicles and once the vehicles are sold, the funds will go back into the police department.