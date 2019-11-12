A 4-year-old girl died Monday evening after she was run over by a tractor in Fruithurst, according to Cleburne County Coroner Adam Downs.
Downs said the girl was riding on a tractor with her father around 5:30 p.m. in a pasture near the intersection of Cleburne County 50 and Cleburne County 25 when she fell from the tractor and was run over.
Downs declined to identify the girl without permission from her family.
Downs, who said he knows the girl’s family personally, described them as wonderful people and said they are taking their daughter’s death hard.
“It’s just a horrible, horrible accident,” Downs said. “Everyone just needs to please pray for this family now.”
Common cause
Marsha Salzwedel, an agricultural youth safety specialist with the National Farm Medicine Center, said accidents like the one in Fruithurst are common.
According to Salzwedel, tractor accidents are the leading cause of death for children on farms.
On average, Salzwedel said, a child dies every three days due to a farm-related accident.
Salzwedel said it is never safe to have an “extra rider” on any farm equipment, let alone a small child.
She said children mainly run the risk of falling off and getting run over, but they can also be injured or killed if their clothing is pulled into the blades or if the equipment overturns.
Salzwedel said there is a common misconception that tractors are safe for kids if there is a cab or second seat, but children can still fall out of cabs and those second seats are designed for teenagers or adults.