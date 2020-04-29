‘Convenience center’ helps Cleburne countians keep their spaces tidier

HEFLIN — Margrett Skinner lifted a beat-up recliner over a guardrail at the Cleburne County convenience center and watched it tumble into a large dumpster last Friday.
The convenience center — which opened last summer — is a facility for Cleburne County residents to dispose of large trash items. The convenience center took the place of the county’s biannual cleanup days.
The convenience center is open to residents twice a month but now appointments are available outside of normal operating days according to Lee Estes, Cleburne County engineer.
Since the center opened, Estes said, the county is better off and cleaner compared to its appearance under the twice-a-year format.
“I do think it’s better, it allows the residents to clean up and have an opportunity every couple of weeks to dump instead of having to hang onto it for six months at a time,” said Estes.
Skinner was pleased to have the convenience center in place of the old county cleanup days because she had a hard time tossing heavy objects into the tall dumpsters.
“I couldn’t have done it,” Skinner said as she looked at her old recliner resting in a bed of trash and rubble in the dumpster.
Skinner said there is no roadside pickup of large trash items and the county’s garbage contractor, Advanced Disposal, only picks up household refuse.
“You really need one because Advanced Disposal doesn't pick up anything but what’s in the garbage can, it’s a necessity,” Skinner said.
To schedule an appointment: 256-463-3253
Items not accepted at the facility include:
- Household or commercial food waste/garbage
- Wet paints, chemicals, waste oil
- Appliances containing oil for CFCs
- Hazardous materials (oils, chemicals, etc.)
- Animal carcasses
- Commercial demolition waste
- Yard waste or tree removal waste
- Creosote poles and chemically treated lumber
- Liquid waste or sludge
- Commercial or industrial waste
- Batteries
- Yard or tree removal waste
The center does accept old tires and is located at 22 Lambert Drive in Heflin next to the county barn and county jail.
The convenience center will be open the first full week and third week each month Thursday, Friday and Saturday 7 a.m. - 5 p.m.