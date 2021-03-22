Controlled burn in Talladega National Forest today

Where there’s smoke, there’s fire.
Well, nearby, anyway.
Employees of the U.S. Forest Service said Monday that they were conducting a controlled burn on 945 acres of Talladega National Forest. The burn was taking place 7 miles north of Heflin.
Forest Service information administrator Veronica McGregor said Monday that the smoke from the fires would be visible far from the burn site.
Heflin is in Cleburne County, but the effects of the burn seemed to reach into Calhoun County Monday afternoon, with a haze of smoke lingering over much of the county between Anniston and Jacksonville.