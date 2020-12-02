Commissioners talk about spur trail from Mountain Center

HEFLIN — Cleburne County commissioners Tuesday afternoon discussed the possibility of a spur trail which would connect the Mountain Center to the Pinhoti Trail.
The Cleburne County Mountain Center — a partnership between Jacksonville State University, the Cleburne County Commission and the Talladega National Forest — is located just north of Heflin and is four miles from the Pinhoti Trail.
Ryan Robertson, Cleburne County Commission chairman, told the commissioners during a work session that he has been talking to Pete Conroy, Director of Jacksonville State University's Environmental Policy and Information Center, about the proposed spur trail.
The commissioners discussed the possible logistics of having a trail head at the Mountain Center; issues include who would staff the center on the weekends, as well as parking, trail maintenance and cleanup.
Robertson said Heflin has enjoyed a positive economic effect from the Heflin Spur Trail, which opened in 2018.
The proposed spur trail would not cost the county any money because the funding would come from a grant. according to Robertson. He said he’ll invite Conroy to speak at next week’s regular commission meeting next Monday at 5 p.m. to answer any questions from the commissioners.
Adam Dasinger, a proponent of the Heflin Spur Trail, said by phone Tuesday night the additional spur trail would be a positive for the area.
“The more the merrier. The more we can showcase the ecotourism spots in the areas we have in this county, that would be fantastic, to show off more of the Talladega National Forest, Cleburne County and Heflin — great idea, I support it 100 percent,” said Dasinger.
The commission also discussed which items to be placed on the commission’s consent agenda to be voted on at next week's meeting, including:
— Whether or not the county will participate in the severe weather preparedness tax holiday. The county has to send a notice to the state for the tax holiday which will be held Feb. 26-28.
— To surplus eight vehicles from the Cleburne County Sheriff’s office and two from the Cleburne County road department.
— To consider changing the operating hours of the Mountain Center from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. to 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. because all other county offices operate from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. County administrative and Cleburne County E911 offices are located at the Mountain Center.