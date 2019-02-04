HEFLIN — Residents in the Coleman Lake area who have been without a weather warning siren for about a year will have a new one soon. The Cleburne County Commission discussed opening bids to prospective contractors to replace the siren Monday night during a work session.
According to Kim Brown, Cleburne County’s chief financial officer, the siren was damaged by a logging truck and the logging company’s insurance paid the claim to have the siren replaced.
Brown said that the siren is important since there is no cell phone coverage in the Coleman Lake area to alert campers and other visitors to severe weather.
County Commissioner Laura Cobb said the siren has been out of service for about a year.
The commission also discussed other items including the county coroner’s budget.
Last month Coroner Adam Downs asked the commission to consider a $50 stipend for his deputy coroners when they have to go on a call, capping off at $1,000 per year.
The commission will continue it discussion on the coroner’s budget at next week's meeting, members said.
County engineer Lee Estes said that work should start “in a couple of months” on replacing the bridge on County Road 49, north of U.S. 78, which traverses Bailey Branch creek.
Estes said the Alabama Transportation and Rehabilitation and Improvement Program is providing $458,615 for the bridge project. The contractor for the bridge replacement is H&L Construction from Trussville, according to Estes.
Estes said that due to recent nice weather, road crews have been able to perform maintenance on the county’s asphalt and dirt roads.
Estes also said that crews are clearing trees at the site of the county’s planned waste convenience center.
Cleburne County Commissioner Emmett Owen reported that a roof replacement project at the county courthouse should start by the end of the month.