Cleburne nursing home will ring in new leadership come January

HEFLIN — A new administrator will lead the Cleburne County Nursing Home starting Jan. 11 when Shawn Estes succeeds Tony Culberson, who is retiring at the end of the year.
During the Cleburne County Hospital board meeting Thursday night Culberson told the board farewell and welcomed Estes to the leadership position.
Culberson has been administrator for the last five years and during his tenure the facility achieved the lofty status of becoming a five-star facility twice, up from a one-star facility when he took over.
Culberson thanked the board for the opportunity and said he did the best job he could.
“We put things in place to keep it a five star,” he said. “I hope, now, with the board’s direction, Shawn ... will be able to come in the way a professional should be able to,” said Culberson.
Culberson said that Estes will have a little time to evaluate and coordinate with the hospital board to make any changes that need to be done.
“I think that the breathing room is there to have the time to do it on his own timetable,” said Culberson.
Culberson’s last day is Dec. 31 so the board voted to name assistant administrator Alison Cleveland as interim administrator until Jan. 11 when Estes starts.
Nikki Smallwood, hospital board member, said was very complimentary of Culberson’s time as administrator.
“I think he’s been wonderful and wonderful for the patient care, the stars speak volumes, he didn’t do it by himself because he’s got a wonderful staff but I think he’s done a great job,” said Smallwood.
Dan Hopkins, another board member, turned in his letter of resignation which Christie Shelton, board chairman read aloud.
Hopkins served on the board for five years but is fighting his fourth bout with cancer and decided to step down. However he had promised Culberson he would serve on the board as long as he was administrator.
“My word is my bond, now that he is retiring on Dec. 31, 2020, I too am tendering my resignation from the Cleburne County hospital board effective the same day,” read Shelton.
During a work session that preceded the formal meeting, the board discussed the termination of an incentive program at the nursing home for employees. Shelton said after the work session that the board had been unaware of the program, which included hazard pay during the COVID pandemic.
“We didn’t know there was an incentive plan in place so we wouldn't have known how to discuss that, should community members communicate with us about it,” said Shelton.
Shelton said the incentives ended last week and now only employees who actually work with residents who have COVID will still receive them.
Small said that revenue at the nursing home is down due to the lower census.
“It’s much better to tell somebody you have a job that’s paying X number of dollars and we have the resources to pay you for that job for long term, vs a short term that we can pay you $2 more an hour but in 60 days we may be out of money and not be able to do that,” said Smallwood.