Cleburne EMS says it's ready for today's storms

HEFLIN — The Cleburne County EMS is ready for any storms that may impact the area today.
Tracy Lambert, Cleburne EMS director, told the Cleburne County hospital board Tuesday night during its meeting that preparations have been made to respond to any situation.
Lambert said that he has an extra crew coming in and he will have another crew on call during the predicted storms.
“We’ll be able to man four ambulances,” said Lambert.
“The last time we had these storms we had to go to Jacksonville and help out because of the devastation that came through,” he said.
Jacksonville was hit by an EF-3 tornado on March 19, 2018.
“They’re predicting 70-80 mph winds in some areas, tennis ball-sized hail and long-path tornadoes possible. It’s going to get ugly tomorrow,” Lambert said.
Lambert told the board members he would let Crystal Cavender, Cleburne County emergency’s manager, know that the EMS building can be a staging area for some of the first responders if needed. Extra water will be furnished and cots will be set up if needed.
“I feel like we have a plenty good plan in place and we’re prepared for tomorrow,” said Lambert.