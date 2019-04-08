A two-vehicle accident on U.S. 431 Monday afternoon in the Hollis community led to a second wreck less than half an hour later, firefighters said.
Chief Dan Hopkins, who heads the Hollis Crossroads Volunteer Fire Department, said a white sedan was turning into a Dollar General parking lot when a dark blue pickup truck pulled out in front of it, leading the two cars to collide head-on.
Nearly 20 minutes later, Hopkins said, firefighters and police had shut down two lanes and rerouted traffic when one car collided into the rear of another car that had been stopped.
Hopkins said the driver and a passenger from the sedan involved in the first accident were taken to Regional Medical Center in Anniston for treatment of minor injuries from which he said they are expected to recover.
According to Hopkins, the driver of the rear-ended car in the second wreck sustained no injuries, but was taken to the hospital as a precaution.
Hopkins said Hollis firefighters responded to the wrecks along with state troopers and Cleburne County sheriff’s deputies.